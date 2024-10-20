Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy has revealed his cancer is terminal and has just two to four years to live.

Olympic cycling hero Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has between two and four years to live. The six-time gold medallist revealed earlier this year he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, in an interview with the Sunday Times, the father of two said the prostate cancer had spread to his bones, meaning it was a 'stage 4' diagnosis.

The 48-year-old won six Olympic golds between 2004 and 2012 and after retiring from the track in 2013, has been a regular pundit and commentator on the BBC. He told the Sunday Times he has known for a year that his cancer is terminal, after tumours were discovered to his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

Sir Chris Hoy with his gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics | Tim Ireland/PA Wire

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature. You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process," he said. "You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

His cancer was diagnosed in September last year, he said previously, and he underwent chemotherapy. Sir Chris added in the interview: "Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness. This is bigger than the Olympics. It’s bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy."

He later posted a message on Instagram saying: "You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I'm feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!"

Born in Edinburgh in 1976, Sir Chris is married to lawyer Sarra Kemp, and the pair have a son, Callum, and a daughter, Chloe.

He has a total of seven Olympic medals - including six golds - and in 2008 he became the first British male Olympian for 100 years to claim three gold medlas at a single Games, in Beijing.

After retiring, he pursued his love of motorsport, competing in the inaugural season of the Radical Sportscars SR1 Cup. He went on to compete in the prestigious 206 Le Mans 24 Hours race, finishing in 17th place overall alongside teammates Andrea Pizzitola and Michael Munemann.