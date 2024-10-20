Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary 1980s singer, John Farnham, has revealed how his battle with cancer has left him no longer able to sing.

John Farnham - famed for 80s hit You’re The Voice - has revealed how his cancer battle has left him unable to sing. The 75-year-old star said although he is cancer-free following extensive surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth, the procedure has affected his ability to fully open his mouth and sing.

In a preview of his upcoming memoir, The Voice Inside, previewed by the Sydney Morning Herald, the star said: "My facial disfigurement from the surgery means I can't open my mouth wide enough for a strip of spaghetti, let alone to sing. I can't get the movement to make the sounds I want to make, that's where the vibrations and my voice come from. It's a very disconcerting thing. And trying hurts."

However, he is hopeful that he will be able to sing again in the future, adding: "I was given a gift and to be able to get out there and affect people in some way was special, I would like to continue doing that. Though I am not putting all my hopes into it, we'll see."

John Farnham performs on stage during the 30th Annual ARIA Awards 2016 | Getty Images

John also revealed that he believes his devastating oral cancer was caused by his previous smoking habit after indulging heavily throughout his life. "Cancer doesn't discriminate, but as soon as I was told the results, I couldn't help thinking it was my own fault, I smoked very heavily all my life," he went on.

London-born John, who moved to Australia with his family at the age of 10, shot to stardom in 1986 when You’re The Voice topped the charts in his adopted country, before also reaching number one in Germany and Sweden, as well as the top 10 in Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and the UK. In January 2018, it was ranked at number six in a list of the ‘most Australian' songs of all time.

But despite his success, when discussing his memoir previously, John said he found it difficult to speak about his own life.

"I don't enjoy talking about myself, I really don't. Don't get me wrong, I'm an egomaniac, but dredging up the past is just not something I've ever really enjoyed,” he explained.

"I'll try and share as much as I can, but that's not easy because I've never really been that open. I guess there are reasons for that. Reasons for my reluctance."