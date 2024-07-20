The funeral of fitness guru Richard Simmons has taken place | Getty Images

Pink roses adorned the final resting place of fitness guru Richard Simmons, who died at the age of 76.

Richard Simmons was found at his home in Los Angeles on July 13 after suffering a fall in his bathroom the night before - the day after he celebrated his birthday.

A police investigation has been launched into his final hours, while his cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has confirmed it is not treating the death as suspicious.

Simmonds was interred at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary and celebrity website TMZ has reported how Simmons' death certificate does not have his manner of death listed - noting it is pending an investigation. The document details his profession as 'health motivator'.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Fire Department said Simmons had died of 'apparent natural causes' after firefighters and police officers were sent to his home after a call from his housekeeper, who found him on the floor at around 10am.

The fitness guru gave a moving interview to People just two days before he died, in which he was told he had been 'missed' after removing himself from the public eye in 2014. “I know people miss me,” Simmons said. “And you know what? I miss them, too. But I'm able to reach them through phone calls… and through emails.”

Born in New Orleans, Simmons became a stalwart of TV fitness segments and went on to produce books, weight loss programs and fitness videos. His disappearance from the public eye prompted speculation over his health, and in his final interview, he said he had endured a skin cancer scare after undergoing a procedure to have it extracted earlier this year.

But Simmons said he strived to spread optimism and positivity to those dealing with similar health battles. “So many people have cancer,” he said. “I call them, I sing to them: "You're gonna get through this. You just have to believe that."'

Asked about his interactions with his fans, through email and on social media site X (formerly Twitter), he said he measured success through the number of people he had provided assistance and inspiration to.

“Well, when I decided to retire, it was because my body told me I needed to retire,” he said. “I have spent time just reflecting on my life. All of the books I wrote, the videos. I never was like, "Oh look what I've done." My thing was, "Oh, look how many people I helped."