The brother of Team GB high jumper Emily Borthwick was crushed to death, a court has been told.

Olympic athlete Emily Borthwick has described her brother as a ‘good soul’ and someone ‘everyone loved’ after he was crushed to death in a workplace incident. Connor Borthwick, 22, was killed moving a large cutting press machine.

A court heard that in November 2021 when he and another employee moved the machine across the workshop floor, using skates placed underneath. The machine became unbalanced and fell, resulting in Connor being fatally crushed.

The engineering firm, Partwell Special Steels in Blackburn, Lancashire, where Connor was working, was fined £86,000 at a hearing at Preston Magistrates Court on Monday (December 16) after admitting to breaching health and safety regulations.

Following the hearing, Emily, 27, paid tribute to her sibling saying he was her “amazing, caring, loving and funny little brother”. The Olympian, who competed in Tokyo in 2021, added: “Everyone loved Connor. He was a good soul, and this was evident from the more than 700 people who came to his funeral to pay their respects and share their personal accounts of how Connor had touched their lives.

“He was 22, life hadn’t begun for him, and it was over. Some simple steps should have been taken and weren’t, if they were Connor would be with us today. It’s hard to explain to people what we have been through, are going through. We don’t want another family to go through what we have.”

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive found that Partwell had not undertaken a risk assessment for moving the cutting press machine across the workshop, and that no safe system of work had been provided to employees. Investigators also found that neither employee had been given suitable and sufficient training to ensure they had the relevant competence to carry out the task.

A suitable assessment would have shown that the skates used to move the machine were unsuitable for the work, the regulator said. Partwell pleaded guilty to breaching regulation 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974. It was fined £80,000 and was ordered to pay £6,713 in costs.

HSE Inspector Anthony Banks said: “This company’s failures resulted in the death of a much loved young man. Those in control of work activities, including the movement of heavy machinery from one part of a site to another, need to assess the risks of that work, and plan a safe way to undertake it.

“This tragic incident could have easily been avoided with the right controls in place. My thoughts remain with Connor’s family.”

Partwell has been approached for comment.