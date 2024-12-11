Olympic diver, Tom Daley, is set to host Game of Wool - the new knitting competition series coming to Channel 4. | Ian West/PA Wire

Olympic diver, Tom Daley, is set to host Game of Wool - the new knitting competition series coming to Channel 4.

Tom Daley will soon be swapping water for wool as he is set to host a new Channel 4 knitting competition series, given the working title ‘Game of Wool’. The yarn enthusiast said he was “excited and slightly nervous” about taking on his first hosting job.

In his first major presenting role, the Olympic champion diver will oversee eight 60 minute shows, welcoming 10 ambitious knitters who will take on a series of complex challenges as they compete to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion. The series, produced by Glasgow based Hello Halo, will be set against the picturesque countryside of rural Scotland, which is steeped in knitting and wool heritage.

Tom said: “I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about. I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

Each episode will see the knitters tackle two challenges: a group knit where they’ll be working together in teams on an extremely complex project, as well as an individual knit where they’ll take on individual briefs that will really test their capabilities and skill level. They will be creating a whole host of unique makes and larger than life sculptural pieces – all made from wool including clothing, jewellery, home accessories, furniture, and sculptures - they may even try their hands at a spot of ‘yarn bombing’.

Knitters will need to be on their game as they will be under the watchful eye of two established and respected creatives from the world of wool – Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell. Known for their work knitting for fashion juggernauts such as Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith and NIKE, Di and Sheila will be sure to put the knitters through their paces. Di will be judging their creative approaches, whilst Sheila will be inspecting their technique.

At the end of the competition, only one will win the glory of being the first winner of Game of Wool. Wendy Rattray, Exec Producer said “We’re thrilled to have Tom as our host, there really couldn’t be a more perfect fit as he’s now known for his knitting skills almost as much as his Olympic diving successes! Anyone can knit and Tom reflects a whole new generation who have picked up the needles and let their imaginations run wild.”

Tom Daley, Game of Wool: How to apply

Casting for Game of Wool is now open, looking for Britain’s best knitters. If you a passionate hand knitter and crocheter, the show is on the hunt for skilled individuals aged 18 and up from all backgrounds, to be crowned their first knitting champion.

Successful applicants must be able to commit to up to eight weeks of filming and time spent away from home. So, if this sounds like you, get your needles at the ready, and apply.

For full details visit the Channel 4 website - but be quick, the closing date for applications is midnight on January 5.