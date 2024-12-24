Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘independent’ and ‘popular’ grandma has died after being hit by a car on the way home from her line dancing class.

The ‘devastated’ family of a grandma who died after being hit by a car on the way home from a line dancing class have spoken of their loss. Described as ‘independent’ and ‘popular’, Maureen Davidson was struck by a car earlier this month and sadly died in hospital two weeks later.

At around 11.20am on December 6, officers were called to Whinhill Road at Fonthill Terrace in Aberdeen following the crash involving a pedestrian and a car. The pedestrian, 83-year-old Mrs Davidson, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Saturday (December 21).

Mrs Davidson’s family have since spoken out about her “buzzing social life”. In a statement they wrote: “We are devastated by the tragic loss of our lovely mother and grandma passing on the 21st of December.

“Before the accident she was in great health and lived independently with a buzzing social life and a popular lady enjoying meals out with her friends, bingo and dancing. On the day it happened, she had just been to her line dancing class and was away out to town expecting to return for Zumba at 3pm.”

Her granddaughter wrote: “For those that haven't met her, my grandma is one of the sweetest, kindest and most resilient people you could ever meet. She was also very funny and had a great sense of humour and outlook on life. She was like a parent to me, and I’m forever grateful to have had her in my life.

“The family would like to thank our friends and relatives who have offered us so much kindness and support throughout the last fortnight.”

Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances of the crash. Road Policing Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Our thoughts are with Maureen’s family and friends and everyone affected by this incident. Officers will continue to support the family as our enquiries progress.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any information, and has not already spoken to police, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1126 of Friday, 6 December, 2024.