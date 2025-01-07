Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor, director and singer Keller Fornes has died at the age of 32, and tributes have been paid to a “special person” and “talented actor”.

The star is best known for playing Griffin in the Great American Family TV series Country Rescue.

The verified Great American Family Instagram and X pages released a tribute to him on Monday (January 6).The statement, published alongside a photo of him and the words “in loving memory”, read: “We at Great American Media are deeply saddened by the passing of Keller Fornes. He was a special person and talent as an actor, writer, and director as well as a singer and musician.”

“His energy and enthusiasm lifted all he worked with here at Great American Media and the cast and crew of County Rescue. Our prayers are with his family and all those he touched.”

An obituary from Lacy Funeral Home stated that the actor died on Thursday December 19 in Upland, Texas, though no cause of death was given.

Many tributes from people who worked with him throughout his career have also been left to Fornes online. Musician Colton Dixon said: “Was so saddened to hear about this. We only met briefly during my work on County Rescue, but he was incredibly kind and purposeful with his words. Prayers for his friends and family.”

Lauren Swickard said: “I am forever grateful for his friendship. What an honor it was to work with him. What a wonderful person we’ve lost.” Shari Rigby said: “It was pure joy to work with Keller! He was such a kind, encouraging soul! You will be greatly missed my friend! Honored and forever changed by his life!”

The actor was born in Lubbock, Texas, on April 22 1992 to Kimberly Lynn Turney-Fornes and Kobe Scott Fornes. He grew up as performer and artist and graduated from the University of North Texas. After graduating he moved to Atlanta to pursue a career in film, and workws as a waiter and personal trainer while auditioning and taking acting classes.

He also took up boxing and competed in the coveted Golden Gloves tournament and winning a gold medal for Georgia in his division.

As well as acting, Fornes also wrote and directed a number of short films, along with the 2019 documentary The Buddy I Never Met.

As an actor, Fornes had roles in indie films such as 2019's Anney in the City, 2020's Beast Beast and The E-Listers: Life Back in the Lane and 2021's The Secrets She Keeps. His most recent roles were an episode of the TV series Found and the film Somnium, plus the upcoming film Hellbilly Hollow.