Silent Witness returns to TV screens with regulars Emilia Fox back for season 27.

The BBC crime series Silent Witness will be back on screens from Monday (January 6) for season 27. Actress Emilia Fox will reprise her role as forensic pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander and star alongside David Caves. The show regulars will be joined by new faces Rivals actress Maggie Steed and The Witcher star Francesca Mills.

The new series kicks off with a brand new two-part episode titled ‘Exodus 20:17’ according to the Radio Times: “the body of an elderly woman is found in a cave, with her fingerprints burnt off and a posy of foxgloves at her side that she did not pick herself. The case is complicated further when they discover that she died three months before her body was discovered.”

Silent Witness first aired in 1996 the show is a favourite for many and follows a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. Amanda Burton playing the lead role Dr. Sam Ryan for eight years before Emilia Fox took over in 2004.

The long-running drama has featured several stars who have briefly appeared in the show before going on to be household names. One year before her big break in the movie Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress Daisy Ridley starred in Silent Witness in 2014.

Season three (1998) featured a nine-year-old Nicolas Hoult. The actor went on to star in About A Boy, X-Men and is set to play Lex Luthor in the new Superman movie 2025. Benedict Cumberbatch and Idris Elba also starred in the crime-series in the early days of their career. As well as Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer and EastEnders legend Tamzin Outhwaite.

The new series of Silent Witness is available to watch on BBC One Monday January 6 from 9pm or catch up on iPlayer.

