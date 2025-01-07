Actress Aubrey Plaza says death of husband Jeff Baena is ‘unimaginable tragedy’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

US actress Aubrey Plaza and the family of her filmmaker husband Jeff Baena have described his death as an “unimaginable tragedy”.

Baena died on Friday at the age of 47, with the Los Angeles County medical examiner concluding he took his own life. The director and screenwriter was found at a home close to the Fern Dell Nature Trail near the Hollywood Hills, with the cause of his death determined as hanging.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” a statement from Plaza and the Baena/Stern family given to the PA news agency said. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena worked with Plaza, 40, on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours.

They had been in a relationship since about 2011 and married a decade later.

Baena wrote 2020 thriller Horse Girl, starring Alison Brie, and 2022 dark comedy Spin Me Round, both of which he also directed, as well as 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees starring Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman and Mark Wahlberg.

He also created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which had an episode directed by Plaza and another starring Community actress Brie.

Plaza, who rose to fame in comedy series Parks And Recreation, had been announced as a presenter at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony earlier this week before her husband’s death.

She was not present during the ceremony, however The Brutalist filmmaker Brady Corbet used his acceptance speech after winning best director for a motion picture drama to offer his condolences. “My heart is with Aubrey Plaza, and Jeff’s family,” he said on stage.

Plaza was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2023 for her role in the second series of HBO dark comedy White Lotus and is also known for Disney+ series Agatha All Along.

She has also starred in hit films including Megalopolis, My Old Ass, Ingrid Goes West, Dirty Grandpa and Emily The Criminal.

The actress told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 she and Baena “got a little bored one night” during the Covid pandemic and decided to wed after celebrating their 10th anniversary.

She said that after finding a wedding officiant online to perform the ceremony in their garden, she “created a very quick love altar in our yard” where they married.

Samaritans run a helpline which is open day and night, 365 days a year, on 116 123. It can also be emailed at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.