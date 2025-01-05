Jeff Baena and wife Aubrey Plaza | .

Hollywood is reeling as news broke that filmmaker Jeff Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, has taken his own life at the age of 47.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US director and screenwriter worked with American actress Plaza on 2014 horror film Life After Beth and 2017 historical comedy The Little Hours, before they confirmed they had tied the knot in 2021.

A statement on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website said that Baena died at a residence on Friday, and an investigation will take place into his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed he killed himself by hanging and his body was found by an assistant.

The office told the AP news agency that Baena was pronounced dead at 10.39am on Friday at a home close to the Fern Dell Nature Trail, near the Hollywood Hills and Los Feliz areas.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the PA news agency that it attended the scene, and said that the coroner will lead the death investigation.

Baena was also known for writing Alison Brie-starring 2020 thriller Horse Girl, which he also directed, and 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees, which included a cast of Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman and Mark Wahlberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He created the anthology comedy series Cinema Toast, which had an episode directed by Plaza and one starring Community actress Brie.

Baena was with Plaza, who rose to fame in comedy series Parks And Recreation, for more than a decade.

Plaza had been announced as a presenter for Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, which is being hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, earlier this week prior to Baena’s death.

In 2023, Plaza was Golden Globe-nominated for her role in the second series of HBO dark comedy White Lotus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is also known for her roles in Disney+ series Agatha All Along, and the 2024 films Megalopolis and My Old Ass, along with Ingrid Goes West, Dirty Grandpa and Emily The Criminal.

The actress told The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021 that she and Baena “got a little bored one night” during the Covid pandemic and decided to wed after celebrating their 10th anniversary.

She said that after finding a wedding officiant online to perform the ceremony in their garden, she “created a very quick love altar in our yard”, and they got married.

Plaza and Baena’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.