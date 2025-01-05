Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s relationship has reportedly become more serious in the last year, but an engagement may not be on the cards in 2025.

Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper may be celebrating turning 50, but that doesn’t mean that a wedding is on the cards for him and girlfriend Gigi Hadid. A source told Elle magazine that “Bradley and Gigi have very calm temperaments and are very understanding; it’s why they mesh so well,” and a second source added that “they both own farmhouses in Pennsylvania and spend a lot of time there.”

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are also both parents, Gigi Hadid has a four year old daughter, Khai with One Direction’s Zayn Malik who suffered trauma in 2024 after his fellow bandmate Liam Payne tragically died after falling from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Bradley Cooper is father to Lea De Seine, her mother is supermodel Irina Shayk. Irina gave birth to Lea in April 2017 and the couple were first linked in 2015. When Bradley Cooper starred in the Elephant Man in London, Irina joined him there.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were together for four years before splitting in 2019 and it was thought they were back together in 2022 when they were spotted on vacation together. However the couple had remained close for the sake of their daughter.

Before dating Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper dated Suki Waterhouse (she welcomed a daughter with actor Robert Pattinson in March 2024). Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse were spotted leaving the Elle Style Awards in 2013 and she joined him at the SAG Awards in 2014.

However, Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse’s relationship came to an end in January 2015, but remained friends.

The world went wild when Bradley Cooper was spotted having dinner with Jennifer Lopez back in 2011, but the couple insisted they were just friends.