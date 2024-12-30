Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan | Getty

One of Britain’s favourite celebrity couples have delighted fans by revealing they are expecting their first baby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Michelle Keegan has announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Mark Wright.

The former Coronation Street actress and star on Netflix’s Fool Me Once shared a photo of her holding her bump while standing opposite Wright, who rose to fame on the reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex, on a beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keegan wore a white off-the-shoulder top and skirt and Mark a beige shirt and trousers in the Instagram post shared on Sunday evening.

It was captioned “2025 is going to be a special one for us” followed by a baby emoji.

Keegan and Wright began dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013 and were married in May 2015.

The celebrity couple, both 37, now live together in Essex.

Wright’s brother Josh was among those to congratulate the couple, commenting on the post: “Over the moon for you both and can’t wait for our boys to meet your little one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His friend and fellow The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent also said he “can’t wait to be a uncle” to their new baby.

“I love you and I’m so happy for you both. (You’re) going to be amazing parents”, he added.

Wright’s mother said she was “super excited” to welcome another grandchild as she shared the same announcement photo to her Instagram.

“My heart is full of excitement. Xxx @michkeegan @wrighty_ can’t wait to meet the new bubba. Xxx”, she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, fellow former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller and The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes were also among the famous faces to send their best wishes to the couple.

Keegan began her acting career in TV playing Tina McIntyre in ITV soap opera Coronation Street, joining the show in 2008.

Following her departure in 2014, she went on to star in the hit army drama Our Girl as corporal Georgie Lane and in the comedy-drama Brassic as Erin Croft.

She is set to return as Kate Thorne for another series of Ten Pound Poms, a drama about a group of Brits who decide to leave post-war Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his time on reality TV, Wright gained further recognition after finishing as a runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2011 and was a finalist in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

He is currently a presenter on Heart radio’s Saturday afternoon slot.

The loved-up couple have been married since 2015, but Michelle previously bemoaned being asked questions about her family plans, insisting that it was "no one else’s business".The actress told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "It’s horrible. People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening."

Michelle suggested that there was a sexist element to the line of questioning, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "In this day and age, you shouldn't be asking questions like that. "I'm asked purely because I'm a woman. I'm immune to it now - it's like a reaction, and as soon as I hear it I brush it off as it's no one else's business."

Prior to that, Mark admitted that he was keen to become a dad one day. However, the TV star acknowledged that their careers would often get in the way of their family plans,

He told The Sun newspaper: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. "So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles - so we think, right, we'll try next year.

"With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once."