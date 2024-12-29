Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Playboy model Victoria Bonya is facing calls for a treason inquiry in her native Russia after supporting Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in his world title fight with Tyson Fury.

TV presenter Victoria sparked anger in her homeland when she posted on social media congratulating Usyk on his win in the Saudi Arabia heavyweight battle on 21st December.

Victoria, 45, who has more than 11 million Instagram followers, posted a ringside photo of herself holding Usyk's title belt and looking down at it admiringly.

And she wrote after Usyk won the bout: "A decent fight, Usyk defended his belt, it is worthy of respect!"

Russian TV presenter Victoria Bonya holds Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, December 22. She was criticized for this photo and suspected of financing Ukrainian army | Victoria Bonya, NF/NewsX

Now she is facing a furious backlash from social media users in Russia who are reported to be preparing a case against her in an appeal for action from Moscow prosecutors.

They accuse the beauty blogger of supporting and financing the Ukrainian Armed Forces and are demanding an investigation, reports the Telegram news channel SHOT.

Usyk is a thorn in the side of the Kremlin as even though he was born in the old Soviet Union in Crimea, he is a staunch supporter of Ukraine. At a weigh-in with Fury, he appeared with the flag of Ukraine's ultra-nationalist Azov Brigade, a unit branded a terrorist organisation by the Kremlin. He has also declared himself an enemy of Russia.

TV presenter, model and influencer Victoria Bonya, 44, and right, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, December 22 | @victoriabonya/NewsX

Victoria later protested her innocence but quickly deleted her post from the fight.

She wrote on December 23: "I got a bunch of calls and comments. I want to immediately outline my position. Friends, I have lived in Europe for 12 years, I go to the mountains and stretch the Russian flag there. I have only one citizenship."

She added: “However difficult it is for me – and it is not easy, even when I go to Cannes and get a mass of trouble – I support my country and support my president. So don’t tell me now that I have betrayed my country. I only support my country. If you want to mix it in the mud, then you will not succeed.”

Victoria is celebrated for telling tales about her celebrity pals like football legend Neymar and boxer Floyd Mayweather. And she caused controversy when she apparently threw a Nazi salute during a film to commemorate the end of the Second World War.

Clad in historic Russian infantry gear, Victoria, the former wife of Irish tycoon Alexander Smurfit, shouted: "That's a wrap," as her hand jolted up in the air.

