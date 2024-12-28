Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A veteran erotic movie star has told how she longs to become a porn-again virgin after giving up blue movies to look after her sick mother.

Italian performer Filomena Marino is known to millions of fans as Malena La Pugliese through her raunchy movies like First Time Swingers and Naughty Wife Shares.

Now the 31-year-old star says she has given it up for good and just wants to find a regular man to fall in love with.

Filomena Marino, aka Malena poses in undated photo. She is a popular porn star from Gioia del Colle, Italy | @malena.official/NF/newsX

Filomena explained: "I've said goodbye to that world, to which I gave so much. I've had up to 150 men on the set, I've made love for up to 10 hours a day. But since my mother got cancer I've only had one dream - to become a virgin again and marry a true love."

Filomena says she has already turned down appeals from the porn producer Rocco Siffredi who discovered her.

She said: "He wants me back in porn but in reality, I just made a choice and between life as a porn star and family, I chose my mother. I don't regret what I've done but being a porn star is very difficult. You have to be ready for anything. You have to split yourself in two.

"For example, I've only had four men in real life and maybe hundreds on set. In front of the camera, I've done everything, even hardcore."

Filomena told how she would love to have an operation to restore her virginity as a symbol of her commitment to her new life.

She said: "I've been alone for a long time and, in fact, I would like to have an operation to become a virgin again and start living a completely different life. One where love is not physical, but pure heart. I imagine myself as a mother and wife of a man who truly loves me. So far many have only used me."

