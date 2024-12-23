Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Catholic priest who called himself “church dude” and was popular on Instagram has been handed a suspended sentence after the authorities discovered thousands of child pornography images on his computer.

The self-styled "Influencer for God", who presented himself as the next generation's Catholic priest, from Recklinghausen, in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was found to have over 2,500 images of child porn on his machine.

The images were seized in his study, where local media speculated he also wrote his sermons. Thousands of them depict naked girls, the youngest perhaps nine years old.

Prosecutors said: "Several files show serious sexual abuse by men."

Priest Hanno Rother, 43 | @kirchendude/NF/newsX

Labels indicated that the rapes of the primary school-age children were partly committed by fathers, according to German media.

The defendant, named as Hanno Rother, 43, read in a statement to the court: "I feel deep shame and remorse for my behaviour."

During the December 9 hearing, he claimed that due to depression, he had developed a "pronounced addiction" to pornography.

Rother asked the people affected, who were unknown to him, for forgiveness. The Catholic priest explained that he wanted to take responsibility and spoke of "repentance and penance."

Judge Britta Nowak, 57, asked: "Are you aware that behind every picture there is the abuse of a child or young person?"

The defendant responded: "I am aware that I have caused suffering. But I would like to make it clear that I have never been abusive myself."

In the end, the court sentenced the clergyman to 15 months in prison on probation.

He must also pay €450 to Germany's Child Protection Association and was ordered to attend a meeting with a sex therapist.

The Bishop of Muenster, Dr Felix Genn, 74, later announced a separate Church investigation that could see the priest kicked out of the faith.

