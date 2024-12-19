A graphic photograph shows an OnlyFans star who was left bloodied after fans smashed her face into a metal pole when she declined to take a selfie with them.

Manuela Bassani, 26, from Milan, Italy, shared the harrowing story with her followers on Instagram, where she has over 180,000 followers.

She said that she was in the Turro area of the city when she was attacked by two people who she described as very young.

OnlyFans model Manuela Bassani, 26, poses in undated photo. She was attacked for rejecting to take a selfie in Milan, Italy. Note: Photo is a screenshot from a video. (NF/newsX) | NF/newsX

Manuela, who is also known as 'La Cetaceass' and who regularly posts adult content to the OnlyFans platform, said that the yobs brutally smashed her face into a metal pole, all because she had declined to take a selfie with them. She said that her hair was dishevelled and she was not wearing any makeup, which is why she was camera-shy.

But this answer did not appear to appease the yobs, who she said asked her: "But you’re the one from the Calippo tour, right? We saw the video with Paolina."

They were reportedly referring to a series of sexually explicit videos. She said she replied: "No, I have nothing to do with it”.

But at that point, the two youths "started to get agitated."

OnlyFans model Manuela Bassani, 26, shown after she was attacked, left, and in a more glamorous pose. She was assaulted for rejecting to take a selfie in Milan | @la_cetaceass_plus/NF/newsX

Manuela added: "Realising that they had got upset, I was about to leave and they started with the worst insults: 'We know you’re a liar, you’re a bad girl, we know what you do, go to work..."

She continued: "A lot of insults out of nowhere. I was walking forward and one of these kids grabbed my head and slammed it against a pole. From there I didn’t understand anything. An excruciating pain, I curled up on the ground to defend myself and I felt a kick coming. I was crying, I was screaming. And I found myself alone. They ran away."

A passerby saved the young woman. Manuela explained: “Luckily, a gentleman helped me, he called the ambulance. I went to the hospital, they had broken my nose and split my lip.”

After the attack, the young woman said she filed a complaint with the police. In the meantime, hundreds of messages wishing her a speedy recovery have been written to her by acquaintances and fans. It was unclear at the time of writing if the attackers had been identified and arrested.

