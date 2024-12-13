Porn star Michaela Reis Vargas Alexandre's comeback after two months on the run from police
Michaela Reis Vargas Alexandre from Tijucas, in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, was banned from approaching her 18-year-old sister nine months ago after she scratched and beat her.
And when she apparently breached the restraining order judges issued an immediate warrant for her arrest. Now, after eight weeks as a fugitive, judges at the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina withdrew the arrest on sight order on December 11, reports local media.
Just a day later Michaela was back on the porn subscription platform Privacy showing off her first new sexy clips after two months on the run.
She is also back to posting on Instagram, where she has more than 43,000 followers, and reportedly promised them: "There's a lot of news coming."
The model promised judges that she would comply with the terms of the original restraining order and pledged not to contact or see her sister.
Her lawyer stated: "She will await the conclusion of the trial in freedom but must still comply with the protective measure."
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.