A young Brazilian influencer has told of her horror when seven thieves broke into the Airbnb flat she was staying at in Paris and tried to rape her.

Marcela Vinhal de Carvalho, 25, who works as a make-up artist and has over 43,000 followers on Instagram alone, said that she was in the French capital in late November on a tourist trip with some gal pals.

Marcela, originally from the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, said that she was visiting the French capital when on November 16, seven men broke into the Airbnb flat where they were staying.

She said that her two friends had argued and separated on the day of the incident, with one returning to the accommodation with Marcela. Once inside, they heard a knock at the door, and believing it to be their friend, they opened the door. But Marcela said that instead, seven thieves burst into the apartment.

She said that they spoke French and acted aggressively, and that were armed. Marcela, who is also a mother, said that they attacked her and her friend, slapping them and elbowing them. The young woman said that they even ripped off her underwear and were about to rape her when the third friend rang the doorbell, scaring the thieves away.

The influencer said that the thieves stole their bank cards, makeup, phones and even the passport of one of the victims. She said that she and her two friends then went to the nearest underground station in a moment of panic to find police officers and report the incident.

They later gave statements to the authorities who went to the apartment and collected fingerprints and other evidence. Marcela complained that the French authorities at one point treated them like suspects and treated them like prostitutes after seeing condoms among their belongings.

After the incident, the owner of the place where they were staying, not named, asked the Brazilian women to leave the apartment and even cancelled the women's reservation, claiming that the decision had been taken as a security measure.

Marcela returned to Brazil on Sunday, December 1 and was refunded by Airbnb on Wednesday, December 4. But she said that they received no statement from the company.

Airbnb said in a statement to local media that it was taking the case "very seriously", adding that it had refunded their reservation and was continuing to offer her support. The company said: "The Airbnb Help Centre is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help guests and hosts."

It was unclear at the time of writing if any arrests had been made.

