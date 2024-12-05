A music star has shocked fans by revealing that she's been stricken by the agonising face-paralysing condition of Bell's palsy.

Brazilian singer-songwriter Gabi Melim took to social media to reveal that the right side of her face has been affected by the neurological disorder.

A photograph posted in her Instagram profile shows her with the entire side of her face drooping with surgical tape holding her eyelid shut to protect her sight.

Singer Gabi Melim poses in undated photo. She revealed a diagnosis of Bell's palsy due to anxiety | @gabimelim/NF/newsX

She wrote: "I was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy for anxiety. The right side of my face does not move, the eye does not close. But I am already being cared for by wonderful doctors, being medicated and doing facial physiotherapy. I’m updating you from here and any positive vibe is very welcome."

Experts say the condition can be triggered by stress, fatigue, anxiety and even diabetes. and can come on with no warning.

It is understood to be caused by damage to a cranial nerve which controls the tension of facial muscles and can take months to recover from. Sufferers are often hit by waves of agonising pain.

Fans fear she may have to postpone her holiday season show in Sao Paulo which had been scheduled for January 11.

