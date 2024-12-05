Eye-popping footage of a couple's oral sex romp in the galley of a passenger jet has sparked a privacy row after the raunchy clip surfaced on social media.

WhatsApp users were blown away by the mile-high session which had been filmed on cockpit-controlled security cameras on the Swiss International Air Lines flight.

The pair were apparently filmed by members of the crew as they indulged in a steamy fellatio session after sneaking into the plane's kitchen. Still images from the video show a woman on her knees in front of a male passenger.

A caption apparently added by aircrew says: "One more sip of Champagne and then put my **** in your mouth again."

The couple were recorded on a Swiss International Air Lines flight from Bangkok, Thailand, to Zurich, Switzerland | NF/newsX

The extraordinary scenes were filmed in November on the airline’s 12-hour-long Flight 181 from the Thai capital Bangkok to Zurich.

Now, it has emerged, airline officials have promised to identify and discipline the staff responsible for recording the footage and loading it onto social media. They claim the clip, recorded without the couple's permission, is a clear "violation" of their privacy rights.

Swiss International Air Lines media spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott stated: "The filming of people without their clear consent as well as the transfer of these recordings contradict our guidelines and values and violate the applicable data protection regulations."

Crew, she said, on spotting the session on camera, should have "intervened directly" and not simply filmed it for fun.

Ms Fuhlrott added: "Our crews are known for their professionalism. We trust in the competence of our crews and are convinced of their abilities."

But the airline says both the footage and the sarcastic commentary were "disrespectful" to passengers.

Spokeswoman Ms Fuhlrott said: "We want to know exactly what happened and how these recordings came out. The commentary is disrespectful and does not in any way correspond to the professional standards, values and behaviour that we expect from our employees. The trust of our passengers and respectful interactions are our top priority."

A SwizssAir Boeing 777 on the tarmac, undated photo. A couple was caught in the midst of a sexual act on a Swissair flight from Bangkok, Thailand, to Zurich, Switzerland. (Swiss International Air Lines/NF/newsX) | Swiss International Air Lines/NF

The cameras were part of crew security measures installed following the 9/11 hijackings.

They are supposed to monitor any attempts to break into the cockpit and are not supposed to spy on passengers, said the airline.

Their spokeswoman said: "The cameras are used for access control and are intended to ensure security in the cockpit. Only what happens right outside the door is filmed – the cameras are not intended for any other purpose and are not recording continually.

"Screening of the monitor by the cockpit crew is only permitted in exceptional cases, for example, to document security-related incidents."

But the airline also reprimanded the randy passengers, who have not been identified.

They said: "Such acts are unacceptable. The behaviour of our passengers is usually respectful and appropriate."

But the Swiss International Air Lines threat to hunt down the crew members responsible has astonished social media users.

One named as 'Chi Hsusan' said: "Screw the passengers. If they had the nerve to do that, then they deserve to be publicly exposed. The crew should get a slap on the wrist."

And 'NedsKid' joked about the cameras saying: "There for safety… Should have ensured they were using a condom!"

Story: NewsX