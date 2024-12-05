Football legend Pele's son has been acquitted of drug trafficking charges after he was previously linked to a drug gang despite him strenuously denying being part of it.

Nine defendants were named in the ruling by the courts of Praia Grande, on the coast of Brazil's state of Sao Paulo, and the son of football legend Pele, Edinho, was the only one acquitted, local media reported on 3rd December.

Edinho, whose full name is Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, 54, is a Brazilian football manager who used to play as a goalkeeper. He was arrested along with 16 other people in 2005 for money laundering and drug trafficking and was jailed.

He appealed before being sentenced to 33 years in prison despite denying his involvement. A court later reduced the sentence to 12 years and 10 months, with him beginning to serve his sentence in 2017 in a semi-open regime. He was allowed to serve his sentence in an open regime as of 2019.

During this latest trial, Ronaldo Duarte Barsotti de Freitas, known as Naldinho, was named as the leader of a gang, and three others were convicted of drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking. Naldinho has been missing for 16 years.

The courts in Praia Grande acquitted the former goalkeeper due to lack of evidence that he was part of the gang, sentencing Naldinho to 25 years in prison in absentia.

The defendant disappeared on December 29, 2008, while in an open regime. Like Edinho, he was also sentenced to 33 years in prison for money laundering from drug trafficking.

Some believe that Naldinho was killed while others think that he escaped, according to local media.

Edinho is now planning to appeal the sentence that he is currently serving for the money laundering charge.

His lawyer Eugenio Malavasi told local media: "He was acquitted [of the crimes of drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking]. Therefore, what did he launder money from? From what crime? That is why I believe that Edinho's conviction for the crime of money laundering is unfair. I will take the appropriate legal measures."

