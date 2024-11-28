This is the moment a DJ is sent spinning as she is dragged down the road by a motorcycle mugger grabbing her gig bag.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brazilian star Cecilia Papi was walking home from a show with a friend in the neighbourhood of Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro, when a biker roared along the pavement and snatched her bag from behind.

DJ Cecilia Papi was dragged during a robbery in Leblon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | @cixcixcix/NF/newsX

Street cam video footage shows the bag, said to contain software with some of her studio mixes, being torn from her shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as Cecilia clings on she is dragged flat out over cobblestones as the crook tries to shake her off. He only stops then he collides with a sunshade at a taxi rank and has to let go of the bag to stop himself crashing.

Motorcycle thief drags DJ Cecilia Papi in Leblon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 | NF/newsX

As he flees emptyhanded Cecilia is seen being helped to her feet by her pal and running off with her bag as the clip, from 6am on November 24, ends.

She later said: "He couldn’t take anything from me, I fought for my equipment tooth and nail. I have some bruises and scratches, but thank God, nothing serious. You can no longer walk without fear in Rio. You can’t normalise this daily violence."

Story: NewsX