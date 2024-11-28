Brazilian DJ Cecilia Papi dragged down road by biker bandit trying to steal her bag
Brazilian star Cecilia Papi was walking home from a show with a friend in the neighbourhood of Leblon, in Rio de Janeiro, when a biker roared along the pavement and snatched her bag from behind.
Street cam video footage shows the bag, said to contain software with some of her studio mixes, being torn from her shoulder.
But as Cecilia clings on she is dragged flat out over cobblestones as the crook tries to shake her off. He only stops then he collides with a sunshade at a taxi rank and has to let go of the bag to stop himself crashing.
As he flees emptyhanded Cecilia is seen being helped to her feet by her pal and running off with her bag as the clip, from 6am on November 24, ends.
She later said: "He couldn’t take anything from me, I fought for my equipment tooth and nail. I have some bruises and scratches, but thank God, nothing serious. You can no longer walk without fear in Rio. You can’t normalise this daily violence."
Story: NewsX
