A husband whose wife cut off his penis has said that he still visits her in prison and pays for her legal expenses - and says that she is "wonderful".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Security guard Gilberto de Oliveira, 40, says he still visits his wife, Daiane dos Santos Faria, 34, in prison after she was jailed for cutting off his penis in December last year.

Dos Santos Faria cut off Gilberto's manhood and flushed it down the loo after discovering he had bedded her 15-year-old niece. She told police in Atibaia, in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, that she had hacked it off with a razor and deliberately flushed it away so medics could never reattach it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was later jailed for four years and eight months. And now he regularly visits her, saying that he still loves her. But a judge has ruled that they can only meet separated by a thick glass pane in case he should seek revenge. This is after he had reportedly applied to have conjugal visits with her with a prosthetic penis.

Daiane dos Santos Farias, 34 and delivery driver Gilberto Nogueira, 40, pose in undated photo. He was banned from making intimate visits in prison | Newsflash

But in an interview with local media, he said that he still loves his wife and that if he had any resentment whatsoever, he would not be visiting her in prison. He said: "This is something that doesn’t make sense. It’s been almost 11 months that I’ve been, on top of everything else, trying to visit her in prison."

He then said that he helps pay for the woman's lawyers and that, despite no longer having a penis, he has an "amazing" life and that, therefore, he "would never do something so bad" like taking revenge.

Gilberto also pointed out that it never crossed his mind to harm his wife and that he stood by her side throughout the entire process, even asking her lawyer not to report his wife for attempted murder. He says he has forgiven dos Santos Faria and that he still loves her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daiane dos Santos Farias after being arrested. She woman turned herself in police in Atibaia in Sao Paulo, Brazil in December 2023, after she cut off her husband's penis | Newsflash

He explained: "I only do this because I really want to get back with her. I love her. It never crossed my mind to do anything bad to her, and it never does. She also forgives me, even though people tell her that [there's a possibility of retaliation]."

He also described his wife as "a wonderful and loving woman". The couple had been living together for two years at the time of the crime and, according to the man, the incident was "an act of anger and hot-headedness".

He said that dos Santos Faria cut off his penis because "she had a reason" and admitted that he cheated on his wife with her niece, a 15-year-old girl. The age of consent in Brazil is 14.

According to her husband, people speak very badly of dos Santos Faria, saying that she will attack the man again and even kill him. But Gilberto assures that those who say this "don’t know her heart on a day-to-day basis. They don’t know who Daiane is to be able to judge."

Story: NewsX