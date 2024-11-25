A beauty influencer struggled in a flash flood by clinging on to a car - but she and her partner were swept away to their death in Brazil.

Phone footage shows Jeniffer Soares Martins, 28, clinging to a car with her husband Wallion Lima as rescuers try to pull them to safety with a ladder.

The pair are seen clinging onto a car as the chest-deep flood water from torrential rain in Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, in the early hours of November 24.

Jeniffer Soares Martins drowned after being swept away by a flood in Uberlandia, Brazil | NF/newsX

Struggling to stay upright, they brace themselves against the car but can't seem to let go to reach the ladder as the fast-moving waters rush past them.

Moments after the clip ends, reports local media, the pair were swept away and later found dead.

The city's Legal Medical Institute confirmed Jeniffer had died from drowning and multiple traumas. Local media reports say the couple's car had been caught in a flash flood and smashed into another vehicle.

Then as they tried to leave the car they found the current too strong to struggle against.

Just hours before she died Jeniffer posted videos of herself singing and telling her followers: "Tonight I'm going to be young."

Horrified family and friends paid tribute to the fashion and beauty influencer, who had more than 62,000 social media followers.

Jeniffer's family said in a statement: “The hole you leave, Jeniffer, will be immeasurable. We will forever feel your joy and the love you have spread wherever you have been."

City Mayor Odelmo Leao added: "I know it is a time of much pain for all, but ask God to comfort the heart of each one of you and receive it in his home."

