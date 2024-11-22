Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old dentist has died in a freak quad bike accident while on holiday after another quad bike rear-ended the vehicle she was riding and sent her flying.

Amanda Occhi de Alencar was on a holiday with her 39-year-old boyfriend in the Lavras Novas District, in Ouro Preto, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, on Wednesday, November 20. During their trip, the couple decided to join a quad bike tour.

Amanda was riding the bike with her boyfriend seated at the back and they were touring a nearby dam when the accident occurred. The couple were with six other tourists as well as a guide, with each couple on a quad bike.

The tour guide, from the 'Nefelibatas Expeditions' company, told the police that while they were returning from the dam, it began to rain and the track became slippery.

Then on a curve, another tourist, driving the quad bike behind Amanda's, lost control of the vehicle and hit her quad bike. Both quad bikes overturned, sending their riders flying.

Amanda and her boyfriend, who was not named, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital. The young woman died in hospital while her boyfriend suffered minor injuries.

Amanda Occhi de Alencar poses in undated photo. She suffered an accident with a quad bike in Lavras Novas District, in Ouro Preto in Brazil | NF/newsX

The other tourists, not named but aged 36, and the 39-year-old passenger, were not injured.

Amanda worked as a dentist in Guidoval, with the City Hall expressing its condolences on social media. She had only graduated in 2022 and recently enrolled at a university in Sao Paulo to specialise in endodontics, a dental speciality that deals with treating the root canal.

According to Luciara Costa, Amanda’s friend, it was "impossible to describe her without mentioning joy."

Luciara said the young woman was always smiling and full of positive energy.

Right before the fatal accident happened, the friend said Amanda had raved about the holiday and that both the scenery and the hotel where she and her boyfriend were staying were beautiful.

Upon her return, Amanda and her friends had planned to have a Secret Santa party. Amanda was set to be buried in the city's municipal Cemetery at 2pm on Thursday, November 21. It is understood that the police are investigating the tragic accident.

