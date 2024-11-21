Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Miss Universe contestant has told how her business husband battered her in a fit of jealousy and then forced her to do the clean-up at gunpoint.

Beauty queen Guilheny Abramoski, 22, claims her wealthy husband Nasser Chami launched into a brutal attack on 18th November at their home in Rio Branco, Brazil. Model Guilheny says that she was punched and beaten after Chami challenged her over an affectionate social media message from a male admirer.

Shocking pictures of Guilheny after the alleged attack show her with lived bruises around a blackened right eye and apparent swelling to her nose. Local media reports say Chami was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail with an ankle tag on 19th November following a custody hearing.

Guilheny told local media: "I always get messages on Instagram with compliments or from friends, and this time it was nothing serious. A friend sent me a message asking if I was married and asking if everything was okay and he got jealous of that. When I got home, he was already taking all my clothes out of the closet, saying that I had to leave."

She claimed: "He was literally freaking out, he hit me a lot, hit me in the face, on the head, slapped me several times."

Guilheny says she fled to another room in the house, where her husband allegedly ran after her to continue the attack. She said: "I screamed a lot, I screamed for him to stop, saying, 'Please stop, don't hit me' and still he didn't stop.

"Then he took his gun, put it on his waist and made me clean up all the mess that was made during the fight with the gun pointed at my waist."

Chami, claims Guilheny, then took her mobile phone and locked her in the house to collect his daughter from a medical appointment. And it was only after neighbours called a special police hotline for domestic abuse after hearing the screams that she was set free, she told local media.

Guilheny, who nursed her partner through throat cancer, said: "I was scared because I wasn't expecting it. I didn't know how to call for help, I was afraid of how he would react. He was very rude to the captain who was there, he refused to respect the arrest warrant and they had to call for backup."

She added: "I was crying and had bruises all over. They came in and asked if we had argued, I said yes and they came in and arrested him.

"He was arrested on the spot, and I immediately got a restraining order. I've already taken my things out of the house and I'm trying to move on with my life. I'm going to seek psychological counselling because I'm very shaken, I'm devastated, I've never been through anything like this in my life."

Nasser's lawyer Larissa Bezerra Chaves would only say: "It is being processed in the Domestic Violence Court and the information is confidential. But Mr Nasser has already clarified the facts, all the contradictions that permeate this investigation. There is a hearing, after the hearing the result will be published."

But Guilheny claims there has been a history of threats and violence since they began dating in June 2024. She said: "The first time he attacked me, he strangled me to the wall and I passed out. When I woke up, I didn't remember what had happened. I was locked inside his house, and he had taken my cell phone so that I wouldn't report it, so that I wouldn't seek help.

"Then he waited for me to calm down, came to apologise, tried to calm the situation until he saw that everything was okay and gave me my cell phone."

In another alleged attack, she claims he locked her in the bathroom and took her cell phone. She said: "I didn't know what was happening, I was desperate because I was locked in. I called out to him, I tried to break down the door, leaving marks on the door and then when he opened it, I tried to get my cell phone and he punched me in the chest.

"Then he waited for me to calm down, talked to me and said it was just his reaction at the time and apologised, which I accepted."

Guilheny became a famous face across Brazil when she was selected to represent Acre State in the 2023 Miss Universe contest.

