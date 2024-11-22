OnlyFans: Brazilian influencer Gabriela Sousa starts adult sex content account after comedian husband Nego Di is jailed
The Brazilian comedian and influencer Nego Di, who has 11m Instagram followers, was arrested on suspicion of fraud and money laundering in July to the tune of over BRL 5 million (£684,000).
Now his wife Gabriela Sousa, who was also arrested but who paid bail and was released, has started selling adult content on OnlyFans and the Brazilian adult platform Privacy.
In a post on social media, the busty influencer announced that she would debut on a platform specialised in selling saucy photos and videos on Thursday, November 7.
She has already gained thousands of fans and charges a USD-12 monthly subscription for her OnlyFans content.
She said: "Was this where they asked for an exclusive for fans? Our intimate visit is scheduled, I'll wait for you there."
And teasing about the content, Sousa shared a snap of herself enjoying a cocktail by a pool in a bikini. Sousa also revealed that she had received her husband's approval, adding: "He said that when he leaves, he's going to do it with me."
Nego Di and his wife were the targets of an operation carried out in Santa Catarina, and Gabriela was arrested for having an unregistered weapon for restricted use by the Armed Forces, but was released after paying bail of BRL 14,000 (£ 1,914), while her husband remains in custody on charges of money laundering.
Investigators say that over 370 people were defrauded, while Nego Di's lawyers have had three requests for him to be released from custody denied.
Story: NewsX
