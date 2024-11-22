Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Miss Colombia has revealed that she used to weigh more than 16st after she put on the pounds following her father's tragic death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniela Rebeca Toloza Rocha took part in the Miss Universe beauty pageant last weekend as the representative for Colombia and has shared how the tragic loss of her father led her to overcome the difficult process of being overweight to achieve her dreams.

The drop-dead gorgeous 30-year-old said that at one point, she weighed 234lbs (106kg).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: "I suffered a huge loss due to the violence in our country a few years ago; I lost my father and turned to food when I was 10. I gained an impressive amount of weight and at 22 I had to make a life decision in order to continue living."

Daniela Toloza, 30, from Valle del Cauca, Colombia, who took part in Miss Universe, after and before her weight loss | @danitolozarocha/NF/newsX

She said she had bariatric surgery to turn her life around, saying: "I really want to share with you why I want to be your Miss Universe Colombia."

She continued: "Getting rid of ego, of wanting to be called 'The most beautiful woman in this country', I am here to remind you of the privilege of having YOUR body, of honouring your processes, of feeling absolutely proud of what you have today, and that you are still on the path to bring out your best version."

Daniela is a fashion designer and owns a clothing line named La Rochelle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniela told her fans: "Today I can reaffirm that the only way to be sure of what you are, of what you can achieve as a woman, as a man, as any person, is to know your process. No one knows what you have been through, no one knows the pain and everything it has cost you to get here today."

She reminded her fans to believe in themselves and in their dreams, adding: "Five years ago I never thought I would be in Miss Universe Colombia today and today I am achieving it."

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark has made history as the first Danish winner of Miss Universe, claiming the title for 2024 in Mexico.

At 21 years old, the competitive dancer, entrepreneur, and aspiring lawyer triumphed over more than 120 contestants to secure victory in the prestigious beauty pageant held in Mexico City on Saturday night.

Story: NewsX