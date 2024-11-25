Wild boar shot dead by Chinese police after terrorising neighbourhood
The huge wild pig was spotted rampaging around No 4 Middle School in Huadian, Jilin province, China, by terrified locals who called police. Footage of the hunt emerged in Douyin, China's version of TikTok on November 21 as cautious police used a patrol car to stalk it.
For several minutes the boar appeared to be getting the better of the hunters as it loped around the grounds looking for cover. But when it leapt up on a raised flower bed police slowly moved in and killed it with a single shot through an open car window.
The boar falls over on its side and begins twitching as the clip comes to a close.
Not everyone on social media was sympathetic to the pig's plight.
One user named as 'Wang Xiaomiao' joked: "The whole neighbourhood eats a roasted whole pig."
Many, though, blamed the shooting on new government policy giving wild boars protected status.
Critics believe the growing number of boars in the wild has driven many into China's cities to scavenge for food. One named as 'MDS' said: "Is this a disaster caused by the wild boars in the wild? They all run into the city."
Story: NewsX
