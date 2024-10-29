This shocking footage shows a wild boar rampaging inside a children's clothing store before escaping on to the street and ramming into several pedestrians.

It reportedly injured several people who came across its path in the city of Hangzhou, in China's Zhejiang Province, during the incident on Friday, October 25.

Witnesses said the wild boar barged into the children's clothing store at around 9am that morning, causing chaos. Dramatic footage shows the boar smashing up things inside the store while screaming people try to dodge its deadly tusks.

It then runs out onto the street, where it charges at the numerous people gathered outside. Another clip shows a man trying to defend himself from the dangerous animal with a wooden stick. However, it only makes the boar more aggressive and it attacks him and pins him against a wall.

Several injuries were reported in the incident, but luckily none were life-threatening.

The man with the stick, later named as Mr Wang, said he tried to chase it away but it knocked him down and bit his thigh.

He said: "Another person was bitten on the hand," adding that they all received medical treatment for their injuries.

Local police and forestry bureau launched a capture operation, successfully apprehending the boar after over an hour of pursuit. Officials have issued a reminder that wild boars are large, aggressive, and dangerous. Residents who encounter one should remain calm, and avoid disturbing, provoking, chasing, watching, or feeding the animal, as this may frighten it and trigger aggressive behaviour.

