Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Playboy model who kicked a policeman in the groin during a drunken bust-up at a snack bar has been sentenced to 15 months behind bars by judges in Brazil.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stunning Ana Paula Leme, 47, had, the Sao Paulo Court of Justice heard, been led away in handcuffs when staff at a petrol station convenience store called police for help.

Leme, judges heard, had arrived at the store in Campinas last July in her Jeep Renegade swigging from a bottle of beer and began swearing at and threatening staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a foul-mouthed rant, she told one worker she would "end her" and spat food on the floor calling it "disgusting".

Ana Paula Leme, and right kicking a police officer in the groin | Ana Paula Leme/Newsflash

Eye-watering video footage of her arrest shows Leme landing a vicious kick at one officer's groin as she is being led off from the store in handcuffs.

After eventually bundling her into the back of a patrol car the officer is seen squatting down to relieve the agonising pain.

Earlier she called one petrol pump attendant a "fat mango", slang for a hunk, and urged one officer to "eat him".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leme, who said she had only acted in self-defence, was found guilty of drink-driving, resisting arrest and contempt, local media reported on October 23.

But senior judge Chaiane Maria Bublitz Korte gave permission for her defence team to appeal the verdict to a higher court and released Leme on £192 bail (BRL 1,412).

Leme's lawyer Caroliny Chang Rodrigues said after the hearing: "Considering the complete absence of robust evidence that demonstrates the crimes she is accused of the defence will seek the acquittal of Ana Paula in a higher court. The conviction cannot be legally sustained."

The model is a regular star on local reality TV shows and has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram.

Story: NewsX