Brazilian Playboy model Ana Paula Leme arrested for kicking a policeman in the groin
Stunning Ana Paula Leme, 47, had, the Sao Paulo Court of Justice heard, been led away in handcuffs when staff at a petrol station convenience store called police for help.
Leme, judges heard, had arrived at the store in Campinas last July in her Jeep Renegade swigging from a bottle of beer and began swearing at and threatening staff.
During a foul-mouthed rant, she told one worker she would "end her" and spat food on the floor calling it "disgusting".
Eye-watering video footage of her arrest shows Leme landing a vicious kick at one officer's groin as she is being led off from the store in handcuffs.
After eventually bundling her into the back of a patrol car the officer is seen squatting down to relieve the agonising pain.
Earlier she called one petrol pump attendant a "fat mango", slang for a hunk, and urged one officer to "eat him".
Leme, who said she had only acted in self-defence, was found guilty of drink-driving, resisting arrest and contempt, local media reported on October 23.
But senior judge Chaiane Maria Bublitz Korte gave permission for her defence team to appeal the verdict to a higher court and released Leme on £192 bail (BRL 1,412).
Leme's lawyer Caroliny Chang Rodrigues said after the hearing: "Considering the complete absence of robust evidence that demonstrates the crimes she is accused of the defence will seek the acquittal of Ana Paula in a higher court. The conviction cannot be legally sustained."
The model is a regular star on local reality TV shows and has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram.
