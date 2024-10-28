Lifesize chocolate statue of former Juventus player goes down a treat
Buffon, 46, said "My Maltese friends have outdone themselves!" after Maltese chocolatier Tiziano Cassar revealed the edible lifelike masterpiece during the Hamrun Chocolate Festival.
The large chocolate statue, showing Buffon from his time at the 2006 World Cup, stole the show at the festival, according to local media reports.
The most-capped goalkeeper in the history of the sport said on social media: "My friends from Malta have really outdone themselves! This time they left me speechless: a chocolate Buffon... who would have ever imagined it?"
He added: "Special thanks to Tiziano Cassar for the extraordinary work. Congratulations, truly a masterpiece!”
Cassar was delighted at the former Juventus player's response, telling local media in Malta: "It was great and gave me a lot of satisfaction. Especially considering I am a Juventus fan."
The sculpture reportedly weighs 180 kilogrammes and stands 192 centimetres tall.
Cassar believes it took him about 15 days to complete. He added: "I think this might be the first-ever chocolate sculpture of a footballer lying down”.
