Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon has said that he was left "speechless" after a massive chocolate statue of him was erected in Malta.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buffon, 46, said "My Maltese friends have outdone themselves!" after Maltese chocolatier Tiziano Cassar revealed the edible lifelike masterpiece during the Hamrun Chocolate Festival.

The large chocolate statue, showing Buffon from his time at the 2006 World Cup, stole the show at the festival, according to local media reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture shows chocolate Buffon by Tiziano Cassar, undated. Gianluigi Buffon was left stunned by a life-sized chocolate sculpture of himself | Gianluigi Buffon/NF/newsX

The most-capped goalkeeper in the history of the sport said on social media: "My friends from Malta have really outdone themselves! This time they left me speechless: a chocolate Buffon... who would have ever imagined it?"

He added: "Special thanks to Tiziano Cassar for the extraordinary work. Congratulations, truly a masterpiece!”

Cassar was delighted at the former Juventus player's response, telling local media in Malta: "It was great and gave me a lot of satisfaction. Especially considering I am a Juventus fan."

The sculpture reportedly weighs 180 kilogrammes and stands 192 centimetres tall.

Cassar believes it took him about 15 days to complete. He added: "I think this might be the first-ever chocolate sculpture of a footballer lying down”.

Story: NewsX)