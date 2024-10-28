Teenagers in Poland hit by tram which went through a red light
The incident took place in Chorzow, in the Silesia region of southern Poland, on Wednesday, October 23.
The footage shows two teenagers crossing the tracks when they are knocked flying by the tram as witnesses jump in shock. One of the teenagers gets back to his feet as the footage ends to check on his friend.
Local media said that the two teenagers were a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.
The girl was taken to hospital with a head wound and bruises but both survived the incident and were luckily not run over by the tram.
The police said in a statement on Friday: "Every driver approaching a crossroads is required to exercise special caution. A pedestrian crossing the road or tracks should exercise the same caution. Unfortunately, not everyone remembers this, and sometimes it is enough to stop for a moment and look around calmly to avoid danger."
The statement continued: "On Wednesday, a few minutes before 1 pm, a very dangerous incident occurred on Katowicka Street in Chorzow. Teenagers aged 16 and 17 were hit by a tram. Traffic police officers sent to the scene of the accident inspected the scene and the tram. They also analysed city surveillance.
"The findings of the uniformed officers indicate that the tram driver entered the intersection despite the fact that the traffic lights prohibited him from doing so. The 53-year-old from Jaworzno was sober. He will be charged with causing a traffic accident. A 16-year-old resident of Chorzow was taken to hospital with a head wound and several bruises. The 17-year-old from Swietochlowice was not injured."
