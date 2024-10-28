Flock of turkey vultures and ravens feeding on dead flesh scatter as rare Mexican wolf approaches

By Georgina Jedikovska
28th Oct 2024, 8:15am
The remarkable video shows several scavenging birds feasting on a dead animal fleeing at the sight of a critically imperilled Mexican wolf.

Wild camera footage, captured by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on October 24, depicted the flock of turkey vultures and ravens perched on two large fallen trees and feeding on unseen carrion.

But they can then be seen swiftly making a run for it after the Mexican wolf, a species listed as 'Critically Imperiled' on IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species, appeared.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement obtained by Clipzilla: "The guest list for a raucous Halloween party in the woods: an unkindness of ravens, a wake of vultures, and a Mexican wolf.

"In this video, we see a Mexican wolf scare away a flock of scavenging birds, including ravens and vultures. While not exactly besties, wolves and scavenging birds like ravens have long co-existed in the wild. In fact, ravens have been documented following wolves from kill to kill across the landscape. These smart birds have figured out that by doing so, they are almost guaranteed a steady supply of carrion to feed on."

