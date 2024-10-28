Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The remarkable video shows several scavenging birds feasting on a dead animal fleeing at the sight of a critically imperilled Mexican wolf.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild camera footage, captured by the US Fish and Wildlife Service on October 24, depicted the flock of turkey vultures and ravens perched on two large fallen trees and feeding on unseen carrion.

But they can then be seen swiftly making a run for it after the Mexican wolf, a species listed as 'Critically Imperiled' on IUCN's Red List of Threatened Species, appeared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement obtained by Clipzilla: "The guest list for a raucous Halloween party in the woods: an unkindness of ravens, a wake of vultures, and a Mexican wolf.

"In this video, we see a Mexican wolf scare away a flock of scavenging birds, including ravens and vultures. While not exactly besties, wolves and scavenging birds like ravens have long co-existed in the wild. In fact, ravens have been documented following wolves from kill to kill across the landscape. These smart birds have figured out that by doing so, they are almost guaranteed a steady supply of carrion to feed on."

Story: NewsX