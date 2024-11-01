This is the shocking moment a wild boar attacks a worker at an auto repair shop before it reportedly ran into a 90-year-old couple's home and attacked them as well.

The incident took place in Nanchang City’s Jinxian County, in Jiangxi Province, China, on 25th October.

CCTV footage filmed inside a local mechanic shop shows the boar aggressively attacking a worker who had fallen on the ground.

An employee named only as Mr Gong told local media: "It charged in and knocked one of the young men in the shop straight to the ground and kept attacking him, that wild boar."

Seeing the situation, Gong immediately called the police. While attacking the employee, the boar slipped, allowing the injured man to escape, as the dramatic footage shows.

The boar reportedly ran out from the out and then continued its rampage across the city. From there, it ran into Ms Xu’s house, where it attacked Xu’s 91-year-old grandmother.

Xu told local media: "I was stunned; I tried to push the boar's head away, but it wouldn't budge, and its mouth was so hard. Later, my grandfather came out, saw it biting my grandmother, and grabbed a stick to try and hit it. But he’s in his nineties and couldn't hit it hard enough.

"The boar charged at him, and he fell here. I couldn’t think of anything else; I just wanted to help my grandmother. Her face was covered in blood - it was terrifying to even think about."

Xu also reportedly suffered a leg bite from the boar. After the incident, the family immediately took her grandfather and grandmother to the hospital.

Her grandfather’s injuries were relatively minor, with one toe bitten off, but her grandmother sustained multiple bites and was severely injured.

The old woman had one finger bitten off, her middle finger had to be amputated, her scalp was torn and needed dozens of stitches, her eye area was also stitched, and there were fractures.

After the incident, local authorities quickly organised a police force to shoot and kill the boar.

Party Secretary Fu Wei of Yunqiao Subdistrict Office later confirmed: "It has been killed, and the forestry department is handling it according to regulations."

