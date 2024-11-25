A beauty influencer has been seized by police accused of money laundering after officers said she could never afford the VIP life she flaunted on Instagram.

Former dancer Natacha Horana, 33, regularly posted snaps from her luxury holidays in Paris and Ibiza as she flew around the world on private jets.

Her one million followers saw her wearing expensive jewellery and designer gear set off with Louis Vuitton handbags.

Influencer and former dancer Natacha Horana, who was arrested in Sao Paulo, Brazil | @natachahorana/NF/newsX

But police in Sao Paulo, Brazil, say the carefully crafted image was a scam to hide her money laundering for a criminal gang, reports local media. Investigators say her legitimate earnings couldn't possibly have paid for her luxury lifestyle and linked her to members of the city's crime gangs.

Officers arrested the model on 14th November and seized jewellery, a Mercedes car, a laptop, phones and 119,650 Brazilian reals in cash, worth around £16,500.

She apparently became a target when police were investigating one of the city's biggest drug gangs and discovered her links to a gang member.

The model's legal team have denied any wrongdoing and appealed for her release from pre-trial custody. They told local media: "Natacha was unfairly involved in an investigation only because, years ago, she met one of the people investigated. The arrest was a mistake because she never practised any illicit, direct, indirect or collaborative act,”

The investigation continues.

