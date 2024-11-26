Bodybuilder Lesly Pires Lima seriously injured after buggy she was riding crashes into ravine in Brazil
Lesly Pires Lima, 27, from Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso, injured her head and broke her neck in an accident involving a buggy which took place in Sao Miguel dos Milagres, on the North Coast of the coastal Brazilian state of Alagoas, on Saturday, November 23.
The victim's sister, Bruna Pires Lima, told local media that Lesly, a 27-year-old wellness athlete, travelled to the beachside town with the intention of getting to know the city and doing some sightseeing. But what was supposed to be a moment of leisure turned into a near tragedy.
She said: "During the ride, the driver lost control of the buggy and ended up falling down a ravine. Afterwards, she was taken to the nearest hospital. There, they performed a CT scan and then she was transferred to the State General Hospital."
Her sister said that the young woman is hospitalised in the intensive care unit of the hospital in serious condition after suffering a head injury and a fractured neck.
Bruna said that her family had launched a fundraiser to help them travel to the hospital where Lesly is receiving treatment.
Lesly's father, named as Walterdan Souza Lima, managed to catch a flight on Sunday, November 24, to the capital of Alagoas, where he will remain to monitor his daughter's health condition. There have been no further updates on her status.
The Secretary of Tourism of Sao Miguel do Milagres, Ana Paula Moura, said: "The driver brought the tourists to Alto do Cruzeiro to take photos and on the way down the buggy lost control, which is when the accident happened."
She added that the incident is being investigated.
Story: NewsX
