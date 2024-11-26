New bride Aleksandra Leczycka died of drugs overdose on dream honeymoon to Miami
The pair had been found in the street in Miami, in the US state of Florida, in August 2022, but investigators were baffled by bride Aleksandra Leczycka's death.
Her husband Dawid survived but police could not work out how the couple, from Siedlce, Poland, had collapsed. Because they had been stripped of cash and jewellery, reports local media, US police assumed they had been doped and robbed, Polish media reported on November 21.
Now, after a two-year re-investigation by Polish prosecutors of the evidence gathered in Miami, a court has ruled that they had voluntarily taken psychoactive drugs.
They believe the couple either suffered an overdose or a severe allergic reaction to the drug. Hours before she died, Aleksandra, who was said to be 26 in some local reports and 27 in others, had posted pictures of herself enjoying drinks and having fun at the beach in Miami.
She and Dawid had travelled to the US city for their honeymoon after tying the knot on August 6, 2022.
They were only married for 23 days before her sudden death. Her husband has not publicly commented on the incident.
Siedlce District Prosecutor Krystyna Golabek said: “By a decision dated October 23, 2024, the District Prosecutor's Office in Siedlce discontinued the investigation into the case of Aleksandra L., whose death occurred on August 29, 2022, in Miami Beach, USA, as well as into the exposure of Dawid L. on the same date and in the same location to immediate danger of death or serious harm to health.
“Extensive investigative measures were carried out, including a request for legal assistance from the American side, which provided materials from their investigation. Expert opinions in the fields of computer science and toxicology were also obtained.”
An analysis of the evidence suggested that the most likely scenario was the voluntary consumption of psychoactive substances by the victims which contributed to the woman's death, Golabek stated.
The evidence did not entirely rule out the hypothesis that the victims were involuntarily drugged by someone else, Golabek added, though none of the evidence gathered in the investigation confirmed this version.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.