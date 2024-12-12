Airbnb porn star: Tuani Basotti says landlord dropped her rent in exchange for her public hair
Fetish expert Tuani Basotti, from Brazil, had booked the stay without realising that the house owner was already a fan of her kinky clips on the pornographic Privacy platform.
She explained: "He already subscribed to my content, he was a fan and I didn’t even know it. I wasn't embarrassed. I have received many crazy requests, but this one caught my attention."
The landlord had spotted an intimate photo of her public hair on the platform the day before she was due to arrive.
She said: "It was funny and bold at the same time. I posted the photo only to please the fans, but I ended up saving 6,000 Brazilian reals (£786) for the stay."
But, says Tuani, the request was one of the mildest she has received since she turned to porn. Some, she explained, want to buy her urine, bath water, used shoes, sweaty underwear or even her sex toys for up to £4,000.
Tuani said: "I have already offered 30,000 reals (£3,933) for a toy I used on recordings and one man who offered me 20,000 reals (£2,622) for audio records of humiliation. He just wanted to feel horny. I don't judge. I respect everybody's different fetish."
However, not everyone is as delighted to receive Tuani, as previously she complained about getting booted from a cycling school for riding her bike braless. Baffled Tuani had said that the school in Balneario Camboriu asked her to drop out after only 15 days because people could see her nipples through her top.
Story: NewsX)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.