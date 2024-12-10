A pregnant fitness influencer shot dead as she left a gym was being investigated over the murders of two models, it has emerged.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fedra Gaxiola, known as Fitness Girl to her followers, was gunned down on December 4 as she left the workout centre in Tijuana, on Mexico's border with the US.

The influencer, famous for her healthy living message, was being investigated by the Baja State Attorney General's Office as the mastermind of the two slayings. Police say the hired gunmen are already facing trial but the investigation into Gaxiola was ongoing when she was killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitness Girl Fedra Gaxiola was reportedly investigated for two alleged homicides of models | NF/newsX

State prosecutors confirmed: "The death is regrettable. There was a line of investigation where it was mentioned that there was a possible participation. They did not tell us what kind of participation as such. It did lead us to gather information, but it is nothing that can in any way legally link her."

Her own street execution took place when a lone gunman approached her as she left her gym following a workout.

Prosecutors told local media: "We see that it is a single male person who was waiting for her, so, it is definitely a direct attack on her. We can count around 10 shell casings that were on the scene. No one is currently detained, they are being followed up on."

Fashion designer Andrea Ibarra, 24, who was shot dead in Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 9, 2021 | NF/newsX

Gaxiola is alleged to have plotted the killing of 24-year-old fashion designer Andrea Ibarra three years ago in Playas de Tijuana. The second victim was the daughter of a Baja California police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaxiola is said to have been pregnant when she was gunned down.

One message on social media claimed: "I saw you on Saturday, we ate pizza and had coffee. Last night we talked and your last message was a sticker of corn with a heart. I love you, Fedra, and like many people, I will miss you. The person who took your life will one day have to answer to God, not only for the life he took from you, but also for the baby you had in your womb."

Story: NewsX