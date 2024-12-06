Bad Santas: Criminals dressed as Father Christmas break into phone shop in Brazil
Bizarre CCTV video footage shows the jingle bells duo dressed in full Father Christmas outfits complete with fake white beards as they ransack the store in Brazil.
The clips show them first casing the shop in Claudio, in the state of Minas Gerais, on 1st December and then returning in the early hours of the morning to carry out the raid.
Instead of the traditional route down the chimney, the Santas went straight to the top of the naughty list when they shattered the glass front door and forced their way in.
Interior footage shows them chaotically ransacking the store as they stuff their loot into sacks and bin liners, slipping on broken glass and bumping into each other in their haste.
Finally, they flee as neighbours, woken by the racket the pair made, raise the alarm. Local media reports say they stole 32 smartphones and other electronic kit.
Store owner Gustavo Oliveira de Souza told local media he had already been robbed at gunpoint before the Santa break-in.
He said: "I was approached, shots were fired and I managed to escape. It was a great trauma. Now, again, people have taken my merchandise away."
City Military Police are investigating the burglary.
Story: NewsX