Influencer Candela Salazar who promised followers 'fabulous deals' is arrested for crypto fraud just before plane takes off in Argentina
Candela Salazar has been accused of repeated scams and was arrested by police officers on the flight that was about to take off from Cordoba airport in Argentina and was headed to the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday, December 3.
The authorities arrived at the Ambrosio Taravella airport to prevent the plane from leaving, and officers from the Economic Crimes Department, in collaboration with the Airport Security Police (PSA), made the young woman get out and arrested her following instructions from district attorney Lourdes Quagliatti.
Raids were also carried out at the same time on two houses in the Urca neighbourhood of Cordoba and a second suspect named as Nicolas Gionco, also 27, was arrested on suspicion of having been involved in the scams.
According to the investigation, Salazar and Gionco, from at least 2022, deceived several people, with four victims identified so far, into believing that through various financial investments, they could obtain the payment of significant monthly interest of between 10 per cent and 12 per cent linked to cryptocurrencies.
The victims are alleged to have lost $22,900 (£18,000) but investigators believe there are further victims and that this number could increase significantly.
Salazar has a strong presence on social media as a content creator. On Instagram, she has just over 10,000 followers and more than 500 posts in which she shows off her lavish life, exotic trips and spirituality.
In her profile description, she introduces herself as a "digital nomad" and writes: "Travel, mindset and marketing." She also includes an invitation: "I can help you transform your life completely and become a digital nomad."
In most of her posts, she invites her followers to join her "fabulous business" and repeatedly details that this project changed her life.
She also said: "One day I promised myself not to fail in fighting for my dreams. Digital business opened the doors to a world of riches and I am grateful for having believed in me and contributing to this venture."
The investigation is ongoing.
