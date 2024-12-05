A pretty 27-year-old influencer who boasted of a lavish lifestyle on social media has been accused of cryptocurrency investment fraud and has been detained on a plane just before take-off.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Candela Salazar has been accused of repeated scams and was arrested by police officers on the flight that was about to take off from Cordoba airport in Argentina and was headed to the capital Buenos Aires on Tuesday, December 3.

The authorities arrived at the Ambrosio Taravella airport to prevent the plane from leaving, and officers from the Economic Crimes Department, in collaboration with the Airport Security Police (PSA), made the young woman get out and arrested her following instructions from district attorney Lourdes Quagliatti.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raids were also carried out at the same time on two houses in the Urca neighbourhood of Cordoba and a second suspect named as Nicolas Gionco, also 27, was arrested on suspicion of having been involved in the scams.

Candela Salazar, 27, was arrested at Cordoba airport, Argentina | Policia de Cordoba/@candesalazarok/NF/newsX

According to the investigation, Salazar and Gionco, from at least 2022, deceived several people, with four victims identified so far, into believing that through various financial investments, they could obtain the payment of significant monthly interest of between 10 per cent and 12 per cent linked to cryptocurrencies.

The victims are alleged to have lost $22,900 (£18,000) but investigators believe there are further victims and that this number could increase significantly.

Salazar has a strong presence on social media as a content creator. On Instagram, she has just over 10,000 followers and more than 500 posts in which she shows off her lavish life, exotic trips and spirituality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her profile description, she introduces herself as a "digital nomad" and writes: "Travel, mindset and marketing." She also includes an invitation: "I can help you transform your life completely and become a digital nomad."

In most of her posts, she invites her followers to join her "fabulous business" and repeatedly details that this project changed her life.

She also said: "One day I promised myself not to fail in fighting for my dreams. Digital business opened the doors to a world of riches and I am grateful for having believed in me and contributing to this venture."

The investigation is ongoing.

Story: NewsX