Reality TV star Aurelia Lamprecht, 28, from Frankfurt, Germany who has revealed she has been seeing paranormal things ever since she was nine years old | @aurelialamprecht/NF/newsX

A stunning influencer has shocked her social media followers after she revealed she has been having paranormal visions ever since she was nine years old.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aurelia Lamprecht, who made headlines after joining German broadcaster RTL's take on 'Love Island VIP' this year, recently shared in an Instagram story that her experiences with the paranormal began nearly two decades ago.

The 28-year-old trained hotel clerk and reality TV star from Frankfurt, Germany, said the encounters happen regularly, and added: "It all started with a death in my family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reality TV star Aurelia Lamprecht, 28, from Frankfurt, Germany who has revealed she has been seeing paranormal things ever since she was nine years old | @aurelialamprecht/NF/newsX

Explaining that these sights come in waves, the gorgeous brunette who boasts 186,000 followers on Instagram, added: "It always happens in phases - sometimes I see things, sometimes I don't."

Lamprecht explained that, as a child, she was often terrified during those moments and could not sleep, but she has since developed strategies to face her visions with greater confidence.

Now embracing what she believes to be a unique ability, she said: "It's a gift."

Aurelia dated 33-year-old TV personality Yasin Mohamed, but the pair parted ways after he flirted with another woman during their trip to Thailand to film Good Luck Guys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now back on the quest for true love as she takes part in RTL's version of Love Island VIP, a dating show where celebrities look for romance. Her ex-boyfriend Mohamed is also one of the show's contestants.

Story: NewsX