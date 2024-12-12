Love Island star Aurelia Lamprecht says she's been seeing paranormal things since she was nine

By Georgina Jedikovska
12th Dec 2024, 9:01am
Reality TV star Aurelia Lamprecht, 28, from Frankfurt, Germany who has revealed she has been seeing paranormal things ever since she was nine years oldplaceholder image
Reality TV star Aurelia Lamprecht, 28, from Frankfurt, Germany who has revealed she has been seeing paranormal things ever since she was nine years old | @aurelialamprecht/NF/newsX
A stunning influencer has shocked her social media followers after she revealed she has been having paranormal visions ever since she was nine years old.

Aurelia Lamprecht, who made headlines after joining German broadcaster RTL's take on 'Love Island VIP' this year, recently shared in an Instagram story that her experiences with the paranormal began nearly two decades ago.

The 28-year-old trained hotel clerk and reality TV star from Frankfurt, Germany, said the encounters happen regularly, and added: "It all started with a death in my family."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Reality TV star Aurelia Lamprecht, 28, from Frankfurt, Germany who has revealed she has been seeing paranormal things ever since she was nine years oldplaceholder image
Reality TV star Aurelia Lamprecht, 28, from Frankfurt, Germany who has revealed she has been seeing paranormal things ever since she was nine years old | @aurelialamprecht/NF/newsX

Explaining that these sights come in waves, the gorgeous brunette who boasts 186,000 followers on Instagram, added: "It always happens in phases - sometimes I see things, sometimes I don't."

Lamprecht explained that, as a child, she was often terrified during those moments and could not sleep, but she has since developed strategies to face her visions with greater confidence.

Now embracing what she believes to be a unique ability, she said: "It's a gift."

Aurelia dated 33-year-old TV personality Yasin Mohamed, but the pair parted ways after he flirted with another woman during their trip to Thailand to film Good Luck Guys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is now back on the quest for true love as she takes part in RTL's version of Love Island VIP, a dating show where celebrities look for romance. Her ex-boyfriend Mohamed is also one of the show's contestants.

Story: NewsX

Related topics:InstagramLove IslandGermanyThailand

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice