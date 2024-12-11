Jimmy Fallon gives star treatment to family who saved him in Germany
Fallon had taken a sightseeing detour when he went for a walk from his hotel in picturesque Tegernsee in Bavaria but got hopelessly lost.
When his phone ran out of battery and with no map, the star wandered aimlessly through farmland until he found an autobahn where he tried unsuccessfully to hitchhike.
Then he stumbled across teenage mechanic Leon Ewerdwalberloh at a roadside garage who immediately recognised the star.
Fallon explained: “He said, 'You look a little bit like Jimmy Fallon'. And I said, 'Yes I am - that's me'.”
Then Leon, too young to have a driving licence, asked his mum Claudia to drive the star back to his hotel in her VW Golf convertible. Hilarious phone footage recorded by Fallon shows him headbanging with the family to Queen's 'Killer Queen' hit like an outtake from the Wayne's World movie.
Fallon told his YouTube subscribers: “Then Queen came on the radio and we're jamming out, laughing, the top is down and they took me right back to my hotel. I'll never forget you guys. You're just nice people. Now I'm in love with Bavaria.”
And to show his gratitude Fallon four months later invited the whole family to New York as guests in one of his shows. While Fallon told the story of how he was saved, Leon and his parents sat in traditional Bavarian costume on the same couch shared by the likes of Robert de Niro and Beyonce, German media reported on December 10.
Leon told local media in Germany: “It was really great.”
Story: NewsX
