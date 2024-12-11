Planes collide on runway at Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil

By Joseph Golder
11th Dec 2024, 8:20am

This footage shows an aircraft passing too close by another plane at an international airport and hitting its tail with its wing.

The incident involving the two Latam Airlines planes took place at the airport apron, where planes park to board and disembark passengers into the terminal, at the Congonhas Airport in Sao Paulo, in Brazil, at around 8:24am on Tuesday, December 3.

The security footage shows one aircraft pulling up to the terminal while another passes behind it. But the pilot of the second aircraft, reportedly an Airbus A320neo, fails to leave enough room between the planes and their right wing hits the tail of the other plane, an Airbus A319.

Damage to one of the Latam planes involved in an accident in Sao Paulo, Brazilplaceholder image
Damage to one of the Latam planes involved in an accident in Sao Paulo, Brazil | NF/newsX

Latam later said that the collision "had not put any of the passengers and crew of both planes at risk, who were disembarked normally and in complete safety."

No one was injured in the incident.

Latam also said: "The wingtip of an aircraft bound for Campo Grande (MS) came into contact with the tail of another, which was heading to Brasilia (DF)."

Both flights were delayed and it took two hours to put the passengers on other planes. The airline added: "The aircraft were sent for maintenance inspections and all customers will be rebooked on other airline flights."

They also said that they had reported the incident to the authorities, who have opened an investigation.

