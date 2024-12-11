A worried flyer snapped this photo of the plane's window after he boarded and noticed it was sealed with masking tape, apparently to prevent it from falling off during the flight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unnamed passenger was reportedly on a Chinese West Air aircraft when she noticed the window near her seat was taped up around the edges, local media reported on December 5.

She also took photos of the storage basket in front of her seat was broken and had fallen off, making the plane look patched up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Chinese West Air aircraft window sealed with tape in China. The video was shared on Xiaohongshu - often referred to as the "Chinese Instagram" | AWR/newsX

She said: "West Air - I’ve never seen such a funny plane. Almost everything is broken like this: the storage baskets in front are all damaged and falling apart, and the plane seats are completely detached (I didn’t take a picture of the seat because I was sitting on it).

"The windows are all taped up. This is just too hilarious!"

The images sparked safety concerns about the aircraft, with some online users worrying that the window might come off in the middle of a flight.

In response to the uproar, West Air clarified that the tape was applied to secure a loose decorative window panel and did not affect flight safety.

A staff member explained: "This is a standardised operation in line with flight safety regulations," adding that the panel was fixed by November 1, after the images emerged on October 21.

Story: NewsX