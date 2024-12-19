Local officials in Mexico have been quick to distance themselves from this footage showing a skimpy Santa stripper dancing suggestively at a packed police event.

The footage began circulating on social media on Tuesday, December 17 with local reports saying it was filmed in Cordoba, in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

The saucy clip shows the young woman, reportedly a stripper, dancing suggestively while wearing a red Father Christmas hat and matching red lingerie as she gyrates for the cops seated at long tables either side of her.

The show was organised by Mayor Juan Martinez Flores, according to local media reports.

But in the face of mounting criticism, the Municipal Police issued a statement in which it distanced itself from the hiring of the dancer.

The director of Security and Citizen Protection of the Municipality of Cordoba, Lieutenant Enrique Morales Tolentino, said he was aware of the footage and that the officers under his command had nothing to do with the incident.

He said: "In this regard, it is reported that the event was not organised by the aforementioned municipal authorities and no personnel from the Municipal Police Coordination nor personnel from the SEMAR (Secretariat of the Navy) assigned to Public Security functions, belonging to this Directorate, participated in said celebration."

