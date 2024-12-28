Brazilian rap star Boladin 211 'tried to kill 16-year-old girlfriend after brutal beating'

A rap star who is accused of beating his 16-year-old girlfriend nearly to death has been seized by police accused of attempted murder.

Music star Bernardo Soares da Rosa, known to fans as Boladin 211, is said to have flown into a rage during a row at his home in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on Christmas night.

He reportedly punched, kicked and head-butted his victim mercilessly before leaving the room and coming back with a gun threatening to shoot her dead.

MC Boladin 211 poses in undated photo. He was arrested in Porto Alegre, BrazilMC Boladin 211 poses in undated photo. He was arrested in Porto Alegre, Brazil
MC Boladin 211 poses in undated photo. He was arrested in Porto Alegre, Brazil | @boladin211/NF/newsX

She only escaped, police were told, when she grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the 20-year-old singer in the leg. While he was distracted, say reports, she fled downstairs and begged the doorman to call the police. The pair had been dating for a year.

Soares da Rosa, who has 1.3 million social media followers, is being held in custody for suspected attempted murder, firearms offences, and criminal damage for smashing the teen's phone.

His lawyer Josiane Souza de Campos told judges they are waiting for forensic and technical evidence before they state their defence.

Two months ago, in October, the star singer's music producer David Beckhauser Santos Herold was shot dead during a recording in So Paulo.

