Boyfriend uses shoelace to save woman after she falls off bridge in Brazil while taking photo
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place in Araquari, in the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, on the afternoon of Christmas Day.
The woman, who does not know how to swim, fell from a height of about 16ft into the water of the Paraty River from the bridge, which used to be used by trains.
While waiting for rescue, her boyfriend used his shoelace to tie her arm and prevent her from sinking or being swept away while waiting for help to arrive.
The video shows a firefighter dispatched to the scene then rescuing the woman and bringing her back to shore with a flotation device.
In the video, she can reportedly be heard saying that she thought she was going to die, with the firefighter replying: “No, not on my watch.”
The 27-year-old woman, who has not been named, said: "I was in despair. I thought I was going to die. I thought it was going to be the end of me, that the tide would rise and I would die."
She was taken to hospital and was treated for injuries to her arm and leg.
Story: NewsX
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.