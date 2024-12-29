Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Split returns to television screens tonight, three years after its alleged finale - as writer Abi Morgan said she couldn’t resist returning to the characters.

The final series ended with family lawyer Hannah (Nicola Walker) and her husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan) trying to divide up their 20 years together as they attempted a “good divorce”.

Now, two-and-a-half years on, Hannah and her family have got together for a wedding at a magnificent vineyard in Catalonia. Set across one sun-soaked weekend, The Split: Barcelona will encompass break-ups, reunions and like all good weddings, plenty of romance - and is likely to be an opportunity for Hannah to take stock of how her life has played out.

Abi Morgan said: “In a world of brutal break-ups and tantalising make-ups, the Defoe family are invited to a destination wedding of their own, promising all that audiences have grown to love about The Split. Problematic prenups, scandalous wedding crashers, and low flying marriage proposals, as rom com meets gone wrong, in a chaotic and riotous weekend that guarantees to crack open the heart, before the last of the guests have gone home.”

One thing is also sure - the setting for The Split: Barcelona is likely to be as important as the main characters themselves. As well as in the city of Barcelona itself, here’s where the two-parter was filmed.

Sant Pere de Ribes

A grape picker works in the grape harvest in the Torre del Veguer vineyard in Sant Pere de Ribes, near Barcelona | Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

Sant Pere de Ribes is a town in the centre of the Garraf comarca in Catalonia. One of its most distinctive features is Ribes Castle, which dates back to at least 990. The castle has a history that encompasses invasions, being owned by bishops and eventually, in 1970 being lived in by José de Udaeta, a dancer, choreographer and virtuoso of the castanet.

Sant Pere Molanta

The church at Sant Pere Molanta | Angela Wolf/Wikipedia/Creative Commons

This village, about 30 miles west of Barcelona, is a fast-growing settlement, although only has 750 inhabitants. The Cal Sadurní winery is part of the neighborhood.

Sitges

People sit at a terrace bar in Sitges | Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

This town - whose name means “underground grain silos” - is 25 miles down the coast from Barcelona. In recent years it has become a tourist hotspot, with thousands of hotel beds, and is known for its film festival, carnival, and LGBT culture. It’s between the Garraf Massif and the Mediterranean, and feted for its beaches, nightspots, and historical sites.

It can date its artistic temperament back to the late 19th century, but became a centre of counterculture in the 1960s under the harsh Franco regime - it became known as "Ibiza in miniature".

Tossa de Mar

The lighthouse and walls of Tossa De Mar | Jo Hale/Getty Images

Tossa de Mar sits between Barcelona and the French border. It’s believed to have been inhabited since the neolithic era, with Iberian and Roman settlements found in its past.

It’s a very picturesque medieval walled town, with a castle that was built in 1187. The great tower of the castle was demolished in 1917 and rebuilt into the current Lighthouse of Tossa. In 1989, Tossa de Mar was the first place in the world to declare itself an anti-bullfighting city.

Torredembarra

The beach at Torredembarra | By FlyJacob - má práce, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11817925

Torredembarra, normally called La Torre by its inhabitants, is a town in the comarca of the Tarragonès, in the province of Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain. It is on the Costa Daurada, and faces Altafulla to the west, La Pobla de Montornès to the north, Creixell to the east and Mediterranean Sea in the south. It is about 65 miles south of west Barcelona.

The Split: Barcelona is on BBC1 on Sunday, December 29 and Monday, December 30, at 9pm. It will also be on iPlayer.